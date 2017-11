Drake has his own brand of whiskey, Virginia Black, and over the summer, he enlisted his dear old dad to help him sell some by appearing in an ad together. And now Aubrey Graham and Dennis Graham have once again teamed up for a sequel to that ad, which finds Graham the elder displaying his far superior game while Graham the younger gets shot down by a woman at a bar. Oh, and “Passionfruit” is playing. Watch below.

One Sip, and Wooh! @champagnepapi @nikimurphy @therealdennisg . Going live today. A post shared by Virginia Black (@virginiablackwhiskey) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:39am PST