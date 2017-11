Runt are a new London punk band that includes members of bands like Frau, Good Throb, and NO, among others. On Christmas day, they’ll release their debut, a 10-song mini-album called Positions Of Power. And they’ve shared two of its songs, short and sharp and intense pieces of raw and frantic punk rock called “Mazes” and “DWP.” You can listen to both songs below.

Positions Of Power MLp by Runt

Positions Of Power MLp by Runt

Positions Of Power is out 12/25 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.