Watch Billy Corgan Sing The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Tonight, Tonight” With A String Section In His Tiny Desk Concert

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan — who just ditched the William Patrick Corgan moniker and went back to being just “Billy” — is the latest participant in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts video series. And while he taped his episode to promote Ogilala, his new Rick Rubin-produced solo album, he opened things up by digging into his back catalog and pulling out an obvious gem. Corgan played his Tiny Desk concert with a DC string quartet that he’d only just met, and he kicked it off with a lovely performance of the Smashing Pumpkins’ utterly monstrous 1995 power ballad “Tonight, Tonight.” Corgan then switched from guitar to piano and played the Ogilala songs “Aeronaut” and “Mandarynne.” Watch the video below.

Ogilala is out now on BMG.