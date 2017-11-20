Big K.R.I.T. – “Ready For The Next”

Just a few weeks ago, Big K.R.I.T. released the massive new independent double album 4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time, and he’s already got another new song. The strivers’ anthem “Ready for The Next” appears on the soundtrack to 89 Blocks, a new documentary about a champion high school football team from East St. Louis. The Kendrick Lamar collaborator and new-school jazz great Terrace Martin co-produced it alongside Jared Gutstadt. Listen to it below, via 2 Dope Boyz.

The self-released 4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time is out now.