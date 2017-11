Solange has partnered with Calvin Klein for a new advertising campaign. She recruited a cast of fellow musicians for a photo shoot that includes Dev Hynes, Kelela, Charlift’s Caroline Polachek, and Kindness’ Adam Bainbridge. They are supposed to represent a “chosen” musical family. Check out some images from the campaign above and below.

