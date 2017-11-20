Lil Uzi Vert Says He’s Giving Up Drugs After Lil Peep’s Death

Lil Uzi Vert is among a number of artists paying tribute to Lil Peep following the young singer and rapper’s untimely death. Beyond posting his condolences, though, he’s looking to better himself in reaction to the tragic news.

“We Would love 2 stop ….. But Do You Really Care Cause We Been On Xanax All Fucking Year,” Uzi wrote Thursday (Nov. 16). “Rip Buddy I 100% Understand and I Don’t Fault U.”

Later that night, he revealed he was attempting to get off drugs.

“Sober 2 day I have been shaking. I have been cursing my love ones out and fighting In the studio with no thoughts in my head. Teeth biting down because I just wanna be angry at something,” he said, adding, “maybe I will just smoke weed tonight.”

Lil Peep (real name Gustav Åhr) died Wednesday (11/15) of an apparent overdose, at the age of 21. He was in Tucson, Arizona, with plans to perform at a concert that night. Authorities believe he overdosed on the anti-anxiety medication Xanax, but an official cause of death has not been released.

On Friday, Peep’s older brother came forward to say his death “was an accident, it really was an accident.” He told People “he was super happy with where he was in life” and “was not struggling.”

Peep’s music and posts on social media referenced drug use and depression, but his brother said they had plans to get together for Thanksgiving and pointed out that as an artist, “he gets paid to be sad. It’s what he made his name on. It’s what his image was in a sense.”

This story originally appeared on Billboard.