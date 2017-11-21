Art Feynman – “Monday Give Me Monday”

Art Feynman is really Luke Temple, the man behind the Brooklyn indie band Here We Go Magic. He released Blast Off Through The Wicker, his first album under the new moniker, this summer, and now, half a year and one tour with Stereolab’s Lætitia Sadier later, he’s getting ready to follow it up with a new EP. “Monday Give Me Monday,” the first taste of the upcoming Near Negative, leans away from his debut’s shadowy dub side and into the bright sunlight, stretching a rhythmic afrobeat current into a satisfying 5-minute groove. Listen below.

Near Negative is out 12/15 on Western Vinyl. You can pre-order it here (via Bandcamp) or here (via iTunes).