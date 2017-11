This past summer, the Chicago rapper Vic Mensa released The Autobiography, his thoughtful and ambitious official full-length debut. And last night, Mensa was a musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Mensa made the most of his moment, singing the Autobiography song “We Could Be Free” while a string quartet, a pianist, and a crew of gospel singers backed him up. Watch the performance below.

The Autobiography is out now on Roc Nation.