Cold Leather are a Berlin punk band whose sound is a catchy, polished take on the raw, ragged pre-hardcore punk of the very late ’70s. It’s slashing and intense and controlled and just a tiny bit goth. The band released a demo tape late last year, and they’ve just followed it up with Past Remedy, their first 7″ EP. The new EP only has three songs, but they’re all very much worth your time. Check it out below.

Cold Leather – Past Remedy 7“ by sabotagerecords

Past Remedy is out now on Sabotage.