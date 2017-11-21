Young Fathers – “LORD” Video

Young Fathers returned on Halloween with “LORD,” the fascinating and rewarding lead single from their next album. Now the dystopian gospel ballad has an equally compelling video by Rianne White featuring intense closeups of Young Fathers in the rain, on horseback, and in other visually striking settings. The group’s Alloysious Massaquoi expounds:

For me, the video stemmed from… Like how do you describe an emotion, clearly and precisely when you’re completely immersed in it all? An act of internal withdrawal from the outside world, when all you need from the outside world is for someone, anyone, to show they care.

This is a video that elevates an already awesome song to new levels of breathtaking beauty, so watch it.

The new Young Fathers album is out next year on Ninja Tune.