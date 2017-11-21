DRAM – “Ill Nana” (Feat. Trippie Redd) Video

The raspy, euphoric Virginia singer DRAM has been awfully busy. Thus far in November, he’s already shared the Rick Rubin-produced “Check Ya Fabrics” and the Playboi Carti collab “Crumbs,” and he’s also shown up in an animated Sprite ad with LeBron James. We haven’t heard his Neil Young collab yet, but that’s coming, too. And now he’s made a video for “Ill Na Na,” his recent collab with the sing-rapping young SoundCloud star Trippie Redd. In director Bobby Hanaford’s clip, the two stars smoke a bunch of weed and cavort around with girls in underwear and angel wings. You expect the whole thing to turn into a joke or a dream sequence or something, but it never does. Here it is:

“Ill Na Na” is out now at iTunes.