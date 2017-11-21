Watch The White Stripes Play “We’re Going To Be Friends” At A New Zealand Elementary School In 2003

Way back in November of 2003, when they were at the absolute peak of their powers, the White Stripes, for whatever reason, played a quick seven-song set at Freemans Bay Primary School, an elementary school in Auckland, New Zealand. For the past five years, one video from that set has been online: A quick clip of the duo playing their cover of Lead Belly’s “Boll Weevil.” And now that Jack White has just published his children’s book We’re Going To Be Friends, he’s promoting it by sharing a video of himself and Meg White doing the song of the same title while all those fidgety kids look on. Check it out below, as well as that original “Boll Weevil” video.

I never quite realized how shitty my elementary school assemblies were until this moment.