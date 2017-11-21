RZA Sues Woof-Tang Clan Dog-Walking Service

A dog-walking company in Brooklyn had the punny idea to name themselves the Woof-Tang Clan, even going so far as to file a trademark application back on June 8. Unfortunately, what probably made for an uproarious joke at the bar one night might not be so funny in the court of law. As The New York Daily News reports, Wu-Tang Clan impresario RZA has filed a trademark opposition suit against the company, which also reportedly sells T-shirts parodying albums by the late Wu wild card Old Dirty Bastard and, for some reason, De La Soul’s 3 Feet High And Rising (though as of press time the shirts appear to be wiped from the company’s website). Woof-Tang proprietor Marty Cuatchon declined comment to the Daily News until he could seek legal counsel.