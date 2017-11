N.E.R.D. are back, and they’ve just announced the release date for their new album, No_One Ever Really Dies. It’ll be out on 12/15. The trio have already debuted the album live and there’s tracks on it featuring Rihanna and André 3000. Here’s the announcement tweet, alongside what could be some potential album art:

NO_ONE EVER REALLY DIES. DECEMBER 15 pic.twitter.com/iMWSIPVns8 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 22, 2017