Stream Death Of Lovers The Acrobat

Three members of Philadelphia shoegaze tough guys Nothing — Domenic Palermo, Nick Bassett, and Kyle Kimball — also play in the shimmery dream-pop side project Death Of Lovers. Back in 2013, Death Of Lovers, which also includes keyboardist CC Loo, released their debut EP Buried Under A World Of Roses. And later this week, they’ll follow it up with The Acrobat, their first album. It’s a record of pretty, full-bodied synthy guitar music. On first listen, I’d say it splits the difference between early-’80s New Order and early-’80s Cure. Stream the album below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

The Acrobat is out 11/24 on Dais.