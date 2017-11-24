Stream Björk Utopia

Utopia is Björk’s proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. Having plumbed the depths of sorrow on 2015’s Vulnicura, on her new LP she mostly brims with light and love, her optimism rekindled by personal healing, newfound romance, and an ongoing creative renaissance in partnership with Arca. As heard on early singles “The Gate” and “Blissing Me,” the resulting sounds are radical — and radically soft, as we described them in our rave review. There’s truly nothing like this album’s blend of baroque fragments, avant-garde electronics, and natural found sound. Now that it’s out in the world, you owe it to yourself to hear it at least once, so do that below.

Utopia is out now on One Little Indian. Purchase it here (including with cryptocurrency).