Stream Wilco’s Being There Reissue Bonus Disc Featuring Unreleased Tracks

Next week, Wilco are reissuing their first two albums — 1995’s A.M. and 1996’s Being There — in deluxe sets that include never-before-released material. Today, the bonus disc that’s included with the Being There reissue is streaming early via NPR. It includes some alternate takes of songs that made the final album plus some unreleased ones and early versions, including “Dynamite My Soul,” “Better When I’m Gone,” “I Can’t Keep From Talking,” and “Capitol City.” Listen to it here.

The A.M. and Being There reissues are out 12/1 via Rhino. Pre-order both here.