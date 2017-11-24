OK Go – “Obsession” Video

Viral video connoisseurs OK Go are back with their latest impressively precise visual, this time for “Obsession,” a track off their 2014 album Hungry Ghosts. This one involves a huge wall of printers that spit out paper at an alarming rate and create some pretty cool effects in the process. The band members are suspended on wires while the colorful mayhem plays out behind them. It was directed by Damian Kulash, Jr. and Yusuke Tanaka. Check it out below.

The video comes with some … interesting technical specifications: