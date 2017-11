Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Huge fan of this band but this is ridiculous. Two consenting adults that enter into a relationship is not something you need to apologize for. He speaks to a power dynamic. Evan, you are in a moderately popular band. Engaging in consensual relationships with fans could maybe be considered as unprofessional by some, but not illegal or anything you need to apologize about. You did nothing wrong!

If your “male privledge” argument puts you in a position of power and you believe a relationship started by using this power is wrong, 90% of relationships in the world are wrong.

You are guilty of entering into a relationship with an immature girl who didn’t know what she wanted. The only ones suffering are your fans.