Open City – “City Of Ash” & “A Condition Worth A Mention”

Open City, the new Philadelphia hardcore band, has a very serious lineup: Rachel Rubino of Worriers and Bridge & Tunnel, Dan Yemin of Lifetime and Kid Dynamite, Andy Nelson of Ceremony and Kid Dynamite, and Chris Wilson of Ted Leo’s Pharmacists. Together, they released a very serious self-titled debut album earlier this year, and now they’ve followed it up with a new two-song single. The two new songs, “City Of Ash” and “A Condition Worth A Mention,” are heavy and intense, but they’ve also got melody and space and dynamic shifts working for them. Check out both songs below.

<a href="http://theeopencity.bandcamp.com/album/city-of-ash" target="_blank">City Of Ash by Open City</a>

You can buy the new single at Bandcamp.