Open City – “City Of Ash” & “A Condition Worth A Mention”

Open City - City Of Ash

Open City, the new Philadelphia hardcore band, has a very serious lineup: Rachel Rubino of Worriers and Bridge & Tunnel, Dan Yemin of Lifetime and Kid Dynamite, Andy Nelson of Ceremony and Kid Dynamite, and Chris Wilson of Ted Leo’s Pharmacists. Together, they released a very serious self-titled debut album earlier this year, and now they’ve followed it up with a new two-song single. The two new songs, “City Of Ash” and “A Condition Worth A Mention,” are heavy and intense, but they’ve also got melody and space and dynamic shifts working for them. Check out both songs below.

You can buy the new single at Bandcamp.

Tags: Open City