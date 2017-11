Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold and Casey Wescott did a BBC Radio 6 Music live session that aired today. As Pitchfork points out, they played two tracks: Crack-Up’s “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me” and “Do What You Gotta Do,” a song that was written by Jimmy Webb and performed by Nina Simone (and much later re-popularized by Kanye West last year). Listen to the Simone cover at the 13-minute mark below.