Foo Fighters, SZA Performing On Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live’s 43rd season rolls on… The musical guests for the next few weeks have just been announced. We already knew about this upcoming weekend’s very Irish Saoirse Ronan/U2 pairing, and now it’s been revealed that SZA will be performing on 12/9 (with host James Franco) and the Foo Fighters will perform on 12/16 (with host Kevin Hart.) That brings us through to the end of Saturday Night Live’s run for 2017.