Okeechobee 2018 Lineup Has Arcade Fire, Travis Scott, And Two Bassnectar Sets

This year’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival saw Solange team up with the Doobie Brothers’ Michael McDonald to perform “What A Fool Believes.” Next year’s probably won’t have that, but it will have Arcade Fire, Travis Scott, and two Bassnectar sets. The annual four-day festival in Okeechobee, Florida will run Thursday 3/1 through Sunday 3/4, and the bill also includes the Flaming Lips, Local Natives, Khalid, Hiss Golden Messenger, Tycho, Sylvan Esso, and more. Check out the full lineup below and get tickets here.

Arcade Fire

Bassnectar x 2 Sets including Thursday Special Full Moon Set

Halsey

Travis Scott

Khalid

Foster the People

Leon Bridges

The Flaming Lips

Zeds Dead

Slightly Stoopid

Tipper

Big Gigantic

STS9

Local Natives

Gramatik

Illenium

blackbear

Thievery Corporation

PoWoW! A Superstar Mashup ft. Special Guests

Tycho

Sylvan Esso

Judah & The Lion

KYLE

Misterwives

Sofi Tukker

Magic!

Lettuce

Billie Eilish

Ganja White Night (Live Set) + b2b Boogie T x Dirt Monkey

Jai Wolf

G Jones

Big Wild

Denzel Curry

Pouya

Quinn XCII

Allah-Las

Nightmares on Wax (Live Band)

Twiddle

Chicano Batman

Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles

Hippo Campus

Turkuaz

Hiss Golden Messenger

Too Many Zooz

Ella Vos

Boogie T

The Districts

Basia Bulat

Poolside

Clozee

Flamingosis

The Main Squeeze

Two Feet

Okeechobee Gospel Soul Experience with Son Little and Friends

Susto

Magic City Hippies

Shallou

NERVE

The Ghost of Paul Revere

Dirt Monkey

Ashe

Mad Zach

The Sh-Booms

Mikky Ekko

Leon of Athens

Southern Avenue

INVT

and more TBA