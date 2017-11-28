Okeechobee 2018 Lineup Has Arcade Fire, Travis Scott, And Two Bassnectar Sets

This year’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival saw Solange team up with the Doobie Brothers’ Michael McDonald to perform “What A Fool Believes.” Next year’s probably won’t have that, but it will have Arcade Fire, Travis Scott, and two Bassnectar sets. The annual four-day festival in Okeechobee, Florida will run Thursday 3/1 through Sunday 3/4, and the bill also includes the Flaming Lips, Local Natives, Khalid, Hiss Golden Messenger, Tycho, Sylvan Esso, and more. Check out the full lineup below and get tickets here.
Arcade Fire
Bassnectar x 2 Sets including Thursday Special Full Moon Set
Halsey
Travis Scott
Khalid
Foster the People
Leon Bridges
The Flaming Lips
Zeds Dead
Slightly Stoopid
Tipper
Big Gigantic
STS9
Local Natives
Gramatik
Illenium
blackbear
Thievery Corporation
PoWoW! A Superstar Mashup ft. Special Guests
Tycho
Sylvan Esso
Judah & The Lion
KYLE
Misterwives
Sofi Tukker
Magic!
Lettuce
Billie Eilish
Ganja White Night (Live Set) + b2b Boogie T x Dirt Monkey
Jai Wolf
G Jones
Big Wild
Denzel Curry
Pouya
Quinn XCII
Allah-Las
Nightmares on Wax (Live Band)
Twiddle
Chicano Batman
Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles
Hippo Campus
Turkuaz
Hiss Golden Messenger
Too Many Zooz
Ella Vos
Boogie T
The Districts
Basia Bulat
Poolside
Clozee
Flamingosis
The Main Squeeze
Two Feet
Okeechobee Gospel Soul Experience with Son Little and Friends
Susto
Magic City Hippies
Shallou
NERVE
The Ghost of Paul Revere
Dirt Monkey
Ashe
Mad Zach
The Sh-Booms
Mikky Ekko
Leon of Athens
Southern Avenue
INVT
and more TBA