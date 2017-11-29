Watch Angel Olsen Cover David Bowie’s “Five Years” In Charlottesville

Angel Olsen just released Phases, the rare outtakes collection that’s worth your time. And last night, she kicked off a North American tour in Charlottesville. I was there, and let me tell you: Go see Angel Olsen. Her live show has been steadily improving for years, and it’s on another level right now. Her voice sounds incredible, the members of her band trade off solos like they’re having lazy conversations, and she brings a level of swagger that cannot be overstated. Last night, she wore a shiny silver bodysuit and somehow made it look casual. (It might’ve been gold? It was hard to tell with the lights.) The members of her backing band all wore matching suits a bolo ties, a touch of stagecraft that I absolutely love. And toward the end of her set, Olsen covered a song that’s not easy to cover: “Five Years,” the classic opening track from David Bowie’s eternal 1972 album The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars. Olsen’s version of the song was shaggy and elegant, and you can watch a fan-made video below.

⚡️Angel Olsen covering Bowie ⚡️ A post shared by EAC (@davidbyrnesgf) on Nov 28, 2017 at 10:11pm PST

Phases is out now on Jagjaguwar.