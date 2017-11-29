DMX – “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Five years ago, the troubled rap great DMX was visiting a radio station when he sang a grizzled, intense, charming version of the holiday standard “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.” That video went viral, as videos like that will do. And now, all these years later, Dark Man X has gone into the studio to make a studio version of that track, growling over a big beat and adding his trademark ad-libs: “Forreal!” It’s part of a Spotify holiday playlist that also includes new songs from Miley Cyrus, Wyclef Jean, and Demi Lovato. You can hear it and watch that original viral video below.

Fair warning: It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot turns 20 in a few months, and I am going to have some things to say.