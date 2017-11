Harlem rapper A$AP Ferg released his Still Striving mixtape a few months ago, and it featured a song called “The Mattress,” on which Ferg and his buddy A$AP Rocky rap over a decaying EDM beat about going from jumping on beds to hiding money in them. In director AWGE’s colorful, chaotic, lo-res video, Ferg and Rocky mostly just jump on mattresses. Check it out below.

Still Striving is out now on RCA.