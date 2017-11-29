The immensely talented musician Johanna Warren is releasing a new album, Gemini II, early next year — its companion piece, Gemini I, came out in 2016 — and she stopped by our office in NYC to perform for a Stereogum Session. She kicked things off with her recently-released single “Here To Tell” and followed that up with the as-yet-unreleased Gemini II opening track “Hopelessness Has Done Nothing For Me,” and wrapped the set up with a song off Gemini I, “Hungry Ghost.” Watch the full performance below.

Gemini II is out 2/16 via Spirit House Records. Pre-order it here.