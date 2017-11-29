Stream Red Death Formidable Darkness

Right now, DC’s hardcore scene is stronger than it’s been at any point since at least the early ’90s, and one of the reasons is Red Death, the DIY retro-thrash band who released the excellent debut album Permanent Exile in 2015. Next week, they’ll follow it up with a new one that might be even better. The new LP Formidable Darkness is eight songs of breakneck hooks and chugging mosh parts and cat-in-a-blender solos. It kicks all kinds of ass. We already posted the title track, and now you can stream the whole thing below.

<a href="http://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/formidable-darkness" target="_blank">Formidable Darkness by RED DEATH</a>

Formidable Darkness is out 12/8 on Triple B.