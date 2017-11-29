Chainsmokers Infiltrate Dating App

Two years ago, pop stars started to invade our dating apps, and there’s really no stopping them now! The dating app Bumble just started a new venture called Bumble Beats that aims to give students on college campuses exclusive opportunities to hang out with cool, fun guys like the Chainsmokers.

When Bumble Beats launched today, 1,000 Southern Methodist University students matched with the duo, who told them to meet at the college’s north end flagpole where they were given free concert tickets. A very, very lucky winner will introduce the Chainsmokers onstage at the big show.

Too bad this opportunity is only available to college kids because I would really like to meet my favorite music act the Chainsmokies. Please.