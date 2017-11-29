Solange Pays Tribute To True For Its 5th Anniversary

Five years ago this week, Solange Knowles’ True EP came out, which she co-wrote and produced with Dev Hynes. They had a public falling out with each other a year after it was released, but they had reconciled by 2015 and now seem to look back on the project fondly, as evidenced by the remembrances they both shared in light of the EP’s anniversary.

“ill always hold it close to my heart,” Solange wrote in an Instagram post. “it will always remind me of a time of freedom and fear it will always remind me of waking up real early, rolling over, and laying an idea down it will always remind me of a time of kinship and magic making with my brother dev in such sacred special moments.”

Hynes shares the same sentiments: “Sister Solange changed my life with this one, I learnt things about myself personally that are still being put into practice,” he writes in his Instagram tribute.

Check them both out below, and do yourself a favor and revisit True today if you haven’t in a while because it’s still really special.