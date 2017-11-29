Hear Pearl Jam’s New Song From The Problematic Brie Larson Rom-Com Basmati Blues

After being filmed in 2012 and then shelved for several years, the Brie Larson-starring romantic comedy Basmati Blues is finally coming out. It’s about a pretty young white woman, played by Larson, who saves an Indian village, and the trailer made a lot of people very unhappy. But in addition to all the easy stereotypes, the movie has a new Pearl Jam song written by Stone Gossard called “Obey The Law Of The Heart,” so you can listen to that here via Alternative Nation and check out the film’s trailer below.