Watch Drake Take Over As Sideline Reporter At Last Night’s Raptors Game

Four years ago, Drake became a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, his hometown NBA team. He’s been a fixture at Raptors games for a while, and last night, he got to try out his skills as an NBA broadcaster. After the game ended, he interviewed Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry, who’d just scored a season-high 36 points. For at least part of the interview, he forgot to hold the mic out to Lowry after asking a question. And during the game, he also stepped in on commentary, mostly using the opportunity to make fun of Jeremy Lamb’s ankle tattoo. Watch both below, via Yahoo Sports.

Drake may have also attempted to stage a lint-roller-style meme when he poured some Perrier into a cup: