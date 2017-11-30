Morrissey – “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage” Video

Morrissey insists on saying terrible things at every given opportunity, but at least for now, he’s still a working musician, with new product to promote. Morrissey released his Low In High School album earlier this month, and he’s back in the business of making music videos. He’s followed his clip for first single “Spent The Day In Bed” with a new one for the string-soaked “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage.” In director Robert Hales’ clip, Morrissey lip-syncs on some sort of TV set, with jumpsuited dancers doing a routine behind him and young people gyrating next to fake Roman columns. It looks like Morrissey’s attempt to recreate the sort of TV performances you’d see in the ’60s or ’70s, and you can watch it below.

Low In High School is out now on BMG.