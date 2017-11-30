Watch Tame Impala Lookalike Crash Australian Music Awards Red Carpet

This year’s ARIA Awards (think Australian Grammys) was the site of some hijinks courtesy of a pair of Triple J radio morning show hosts. As News.com.au points out, they hired a few lookalikes to pose as “notable” Australian musicians on the red carpet and trick photographers, journalists, and fans into thinking they were actually the celebrities themselves. Among the musicians they picked were Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. It looks like they fooled enough people to land on a couple websites and conduct a few interviews, as evidenced by the video put together by Triple J below.