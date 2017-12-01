Stream Miguel’s War & Leisure, Watch His “Now” Video And Fallon & TRL Performances

Miguel’s new album, War & Leisure, is out today and the R&B singer has shared a video for the politically-charged song “Now.” In the video, Miguel visits the city of Adelanto in San Bernardino County, and meets with a group of former detainees. It’s a critique of the prison-industrial complex, and culminates in Miguel performing for a group of community members.

Earlier this week, Miguel appeared on TRL to promote War & Leisure and sing “Pineapple Skies,” and just last night he guested on Fallon to perform “Sky Walker.” Watch clips from both shows, the “Now” video, and stream War & Leisure below.