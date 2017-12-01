Watch Talib Kweli Play Conan With Anderson .Paak & Kaytranada

Last month, Talib Kweli released his new album Radio Silence, and on the single “Traveling Light,” he teamed up with boho-soul livewire Anderson .Paak over an Afrobeat-informed beat from Montreal producer Kaytranada. There’s a lot of talent on that song, and all that talent came together on TV last night. Kweli was a musical guest on last night’s episode of Conan, and he performed Traveling Light with Anderson .Paak doing that amazing thing where he sings beautifully while playing drums with impressive panache. Kweli and .Paak had a full band backing them up, and they also had Kaytranada on turntables. It’s a fun performance, and it gets even more fun at the end, when Conan, Kweli, and .Paak jump around together. Watch it below.

Radio Silence is out now on Javotti Media.