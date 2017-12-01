100% Silk Announces Benefit Album On Anniversary Of Ghost Ship Fire

The tragic Ghost Ship fire in Oakland that killed 36 people happened a year ago tomorrow. 100% Silk was hosting a show at the warehouse at the time of the fire, and two artists associated with the electronic label died that night. Today, the label has announced a benefit compilation album called Silk To Dry The Tears that features contributions from artists affiliated with the label. Half of the profits from the compilation will go toward the Oakland-based coalition Safer DIY Spaces. The comp comes out on 2/9, and you can hear a few selections from it below.

<a href="http://100percentsilk.bandcamp.com/album/silk-to-dry-the-tears" target="_blank">Silk To Dry The Tears by 100% Silk</a>

Silk To Dry The Tears is out 2/9 via 100% Silk. Pre-order it here.