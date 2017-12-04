Ezra Koenig Reveals He’s A Grammy Voter, Laments Metro Boomin Snub

Ezra Koenig is now a Grammy voter. As Pitchfork points out, on the latest episode of his Beats 1 series Time Crisis, the Vampire Weekend frontman revealed that this is his first year as part of the voting pool for National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Koenig broke down potential winners in the Big Four categories and explained that he was a big supporter of Kendrick Lamar, who is up for Album and Record Of The Year among other awards, and Lil Uzi Vert, who is up for Best New Artist. He gave some insight into the industry machinations that determine which artists can be nominated in which categories, which is pretty fascinating if you’re a person who thinks too hard about Grammy nominations. And he gave a shout-out to Metro Boomin, who he says deserves to be nominated for Producer Of The Year.

The episode also features interviews with Gigi Sohn on net neutrality and Cazzie David regarding Thanksgiving. Listen to it here.