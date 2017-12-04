Watch Ted Leo’s Solo-Electric Tiny Desk Concert

Earlier this year, Ted Leo came back with The Hanged Man, his first album in seven years. Around the time the album came out, those Stereogum staffers who work in the New York office were lucky enough to hear Leo play a solo-acoustic set in the office lobby, and, by all accounts, it ruled. More recently, the people who work at NPR in Washington, DC got a similar treat. Leo is the latest participant in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts video series, where he played an electric guitar and sang with no band behind him. For the series, Leo performed the Hanged Man songs “Moon Out Of Phase” and “Can’t Go Back,” as well as the Hearts Of Oak oldie “I’m A Ghost.” Watch the performance below.

The Hanged Man is out now, and it’s self-released. Read our big feature on Leo here.