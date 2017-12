Los Angeles-based musician and recent Best New Bands honoree Miya Folick released an EP a few months back that ended with a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock.” Today, she’s shared a video for her take on the song, highlighting the same magnetic personality that was on display in her “Give It To Me” video, this time placed against a warm backdrop surrounded by a pile of fruit. Watch it below.

The Give It To Me EP is out now via Terrible/Interscope.