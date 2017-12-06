J Mascis, Bettye LaVette, The Zombies, & More Playing Led Zeppelin Tribute At Carnegie Hall

Every year for the past 14 years, Carnegie Hall in partnership with City Winery has hosted a “Music Of” tribute concert where musicians play the works of a chosen artist or group and all proceeds go to charitable causes, usually related to music education for underprivileged youth. 2016’s concert honored David Bowie, last year’s featured the music of Jimmy Webb, and 2018’s chosen group is Led Zeppelin. Twenty-one artists including the Zombies, J Mascis, Bettye LaVette, O.A.R., Orianthi and Richie Sambora, Living Colour, the London Souls, Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards, Brian Wheat of Tesla, and more to be announced will perform the music of Led Zeppelin on 3/7.

Here’s the official event poster:

Tickets for the event are available here.