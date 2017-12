Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor recently guested on Song Exploder to talk about their song “The Lovers,” off of this year’s ADD VIOLENCE. Reznor chatted about sonic inspiration and the way he tries to come up with a very particular vibe for a song before recording concrete ideas. Ross says that he considers “The Lovers” to be “an exploration of humanity.” Check out the episode below.