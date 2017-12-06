Feist Selling Cookbook For Meals She Ate While Recording Pleasure

Leslie Feist is selling a cookbook that retraces the meals she consumed during the creation of Pleasure, one of the 50 best albums this year. (More like Feast, am I right?) Feist and chef Adrienne Amato, who cooked for Feist and her collaborators during the Pleasure recording sessions, co-authored Pleasures: The Meals Of An Album. The 122-page vegetarian cookbook covers “11 days in the studio and over 40 recipes” on a day-by-day, song-by-song basis. Feist will donate proceeds from all sales of The Meals Of An Album to Community Food Centres Canada, a nonprofit that develops cooking-focused community spaces in low-income areas. The book is available for purchase here for $20.