Avey Tare – “Ms. Secret” Video

Animal Collective ringleader Avey Tare put out a new solo album called Eucalyptus earlier this year. He didn’t release any of the songs as advance singles, but now he’s back with a new music video for “Ms. Secret.” Directed by Jack Kubizne, who previously helmed Avey’s “Oliver Twist” video, it’s a beautifully animated and extremely trippy psychedelic odyssey, and this is what Kubizne has to say about it:

Over the years, friends and complete strangers have shared with me their feelings about the last video I worked on for Dave; that it felt and looked like a home away from home within the song. I’m honored and grateful to once again help create a place that would have never existed without the sonic worlds Dave has conjured up, while also feeling like it’s someplace special I can always visit. I hope these sights and sounds invite you to do the same. The coral and nautical motifs found throughout the album along with the shades of the Oregon dusk and dawn where I witnessed the total eclipse this year were the initial seeds for the concept which evolved with help from an amazing crew. To be able to share these visions with everybody and especially anyone who loves the band and its many forms is major for me as these guys have been a huge inspiration ever since I began animating.

Experience it for yourself below, and revisit our recent Avey Tare interview here.

Eucalyptus is out now via Domino.