Watch St. Vincent Talk Butts, Play “Los Ageless” Solo-Acoustic On The Daily Show

When St. Vincent goes on late-night shows, she’s usually there to perform music, and she’s obviously really good at that. But when she gets to actually talk, she’s totally charming, too; remember when she appeared on the late, lamented Comedy Central show @Midnight? Last night, Annie Clark was back on Comedy Central, as The Daily Show host Trevor Noah did one of his stilted try-hard interviews with her. She talked about the persona behind her new album MASSEDUCTION, calling it “dominatrix at the mental institution,” and why she decided to just put a butt on her album cover. And as an online bonus, she played a lovely solo-acoustic version of the single “Los Ageless.” Watch both videos below.

MASSEDUCTION is out now on Loma Vista.