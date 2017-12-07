Arcade Fire Headlining Dessner Brothers-Curated Haven Festival 2018

Earlier this year, the National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner helped curate the first edition of Copenhagen’s Haven Festival, and they’re doing the same thing this year. Arcade Fire will headline the festival, which takes place on 8/10 and 8/11 next year. Other performers will include Kamasi Washington, Ariel Pink, Brockhampton, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Big Thief, Moses Sumney, and more. The Dessners themselves are also playing with the Royal Danish Orchestra. More information and tickets can be found here.