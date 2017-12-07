London On Da Track – “Whatever You On” (Feat. Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, & Young Thug) Video
The great Atlanta rap producer London On Da Track recently teamed up with Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and Offset on his single “No Flag,” and now he’s got another all-star track with a completely different lineup of guests. “Whatever You On” is a tingly, half-way-to-R&B party song that features the talents of singers Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign, singing rapper Young Thug (an old London collaborator), and rapping rapper YG. The song is good! The video is pretty terrible. DAPS has directed a scene at an office party where everyone seems ready to fuck. There’s a whole movement underway to make sure everyone knows that acting like this in the workplace is not OK, but these guys made a video out of it anyway. It’s below, via The FADER.
If you’ve got an office Christmas party coming up, don’t get any ideas.