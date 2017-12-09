Morrissey Cancels Tomorrow’s KROQ Christmas Show

Morrissey has already cancelled two of his tour dates that were scheduled for this week — in Philadelphia and Boston — and an appearance on Colbert that was supposed to take place on Tuesday. Now, he’s cancelled his appearance at this weekend’s KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas show. He was supposed to headline the second night of the show at The Forum in LA tomorrow, 12/10. Here’s the official statement…

UPDATE: Morrissey will no longer be performing tomorrow night at #KROQXMAS. pic.twitter.com/7WIEMsSxlr — KROQ (@kroq) December 10, 2017

The cancelled Boston date was the last scheduled stop of his proper fall tour.