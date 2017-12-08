Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – “Freedom Is A Word” (Feat. Vic Mensa)

Earlier this year, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, the New Orleans jazz trumpeter, released all three albums in the series that he’s called The Centennial Trilogy. He’s not done yet. Scott likes to call his style “stretch music” because it pulls from so many sources beyond jazz, and on a new track, he’s proven just how far he can push it. On the new single “Freedom Is A Word,” Scott joins forces with Vic Mensa, the Chicago rapper who released his own official debut The Autobiography earlier this year. Together, they find a style fusion that’s deeper than the jazz-rap I remember from the early ’90s. On the song, Scott plays ruminatively over some nasty drums while Mensa gets introspective. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://christianscott.bandcamp.com/track/freedom-is-a-word" target="_blank">Freedom Is A Word by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah Featuring Vic Mensa</a>

You can buy “Freedom Is A Word at Bandcamp.