Stream Tee Grizzley & Lil Durk Bloodas

We are currently living through a new boom in collaborative rap albums, but very few of those albums show the the kind of chemistry that Midwestern tough guys Tee Grizzley and Lil Durk bring to their new team-up Bloodas. Tee Grizzley, the urgent and breathless street-rap newcomer from Detroit, and Lil Durk, the melodic and robotized drill music survivor from Chicago, trade off lines mid-verse and exchange volleys of vidid, intense crime-talk. They sound great together. We’ve already posted the early single “What Yo City Like,” and now you can stream the whole thing below, via Spotify.

The self-released Bloodas is out now.